Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Cuts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for 1.6% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $290.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $291.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.24.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.83.

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

