Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Purchases 3,740 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. HSBC raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.18.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $775,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,512 shares of company stock valued at $33,912,874. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $253.76 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.56 and a 200 day moving average of $219.77. The firm has a market cap of $148.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.