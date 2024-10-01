Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Purchases 550 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $271.17 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $272.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.70 and its 200 day moving average is $239.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

