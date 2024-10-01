Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 1,775 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after acquiring an additional 463,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mondelez International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

