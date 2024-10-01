Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 430 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 1.7% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $60.11.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

