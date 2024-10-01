OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,720,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,825,000 after buying an additional 1,020,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at $13,779,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,733,000 after purchasing an additional 419,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,927,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,360,000 after purchasing an additional 371,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 216.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 479,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 327,584 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:OUT opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.27 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OUT. StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

