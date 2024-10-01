Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.49 and last traded at $14.58. 269,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 840,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 609,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 160,682 shares during the last quarter. LHM Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 50.7% during the second quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 48,055 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 290.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 71.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 95,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at $281,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

