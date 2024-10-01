Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2,190.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,019 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,380 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,444,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,102,000 after buying an additional 748,827 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.85.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

