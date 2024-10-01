Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 169 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,643,000 after buying an additional 3,993,414 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,525,000 after buying an additional 2,908,912 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $181,559,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 653.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,334,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,500 shares of company stock worth $11,703,610. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of -63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. TD Cowen raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

