Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 92.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $763,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of REGL stock opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.00.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

