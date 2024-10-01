Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Buys 375 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,001,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,205,000 after buying an additional 470,076 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,075,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $31,260,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 565,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,676,000 after acquiring an additional 178,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ARE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.98, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.66.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.98%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.