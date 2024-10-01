Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,363 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,190 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,186 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 1.8 %

NEP stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.05. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.69%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

