Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 332.5% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 23,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
TD stock opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $65.12. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 67.73%.
TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
