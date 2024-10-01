Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

DLR opened at $161.79 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.69 and its 200 day moving average is $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

