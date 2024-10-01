Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth $1,199,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in Unilever by 0.8% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,767,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.47.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.