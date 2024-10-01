Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $123.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.91 and its 200-day moving average is $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $161.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.31.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

