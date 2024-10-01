Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $270.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $271.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.