Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises approximately 1.1% of Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

