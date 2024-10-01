Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $135.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.06 and a 200 day moving average of $125.00. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $136.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

