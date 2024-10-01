Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 808 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUI. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $36,451,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 12,403,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,567 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 86.4% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 353,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 163,719 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 67,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $784,000.

Shares of MUI opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

