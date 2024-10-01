Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Sells 166 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $19,021,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 161.0% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $136.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.68.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

