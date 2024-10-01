Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Sells 343 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,856.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $104.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $105.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

