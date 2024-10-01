Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Sells 58 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.3% of Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,651,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.93.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $221.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $224.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.