Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Insider Leon Trefler Sells 752 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $54,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Wednesday, July 31st, Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,211.68.

Pegasystems Trading Down 3.7 %

PEGA traded down $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.39. 552,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,768. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $74.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 15,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PEGA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair raised shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pegasystems

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.