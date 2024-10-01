Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.76

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.76 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 155065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PBA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,053,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $779,372,000 after acquiring an additional 460,761 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 97.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,938,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,792 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 56.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,387,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,142,000 after buying an additional 3,043,200 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,173,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,496,000 after buying an additional 784,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,924,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,689,000 after buying an additional 414,419 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.