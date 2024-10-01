Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.50.

PEY traded up C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.56. 1,577,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.82. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$11.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.99. The stock has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of C$256.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.5599315 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 57,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total transaction of C$832,845.55. In other news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$329,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 57,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total transaction of C$832,845.55. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,775 shares of company stock valued at $608,667 and have sold 267,641 shares valued at $3,893,311. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

