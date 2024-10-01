Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 20,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the previous session’s volume of 4,597 shares.The stock last traded at $8.05 and had previously closed at $8.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $578.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 0.14.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.95 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

