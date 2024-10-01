Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) were down 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.84. Approximately 773,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 795,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHAT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 13th.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $127,759.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,734.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,074 shares of company stock worth $575,147. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

