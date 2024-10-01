PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.04

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 720818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.
PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
