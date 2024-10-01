PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.04

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 720818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 307.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 726,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 547,667 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 449.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 124,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 102,177 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 53,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.