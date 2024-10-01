PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.80

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and traded as high as $9.39. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 194,274 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PML. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $95,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 10.3% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.