PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.80

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and traded as high as $9.39. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 194,274 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
