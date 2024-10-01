Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 233.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,469 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $142,407.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $88,503.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $142,407.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Pliant Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

