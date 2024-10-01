POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.90

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 2098948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -88.80 and a beta of 0.81.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

