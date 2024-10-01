Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 758,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,080,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 219,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 65,772 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,788,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 304,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE DQ opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Nomura Securities raised Daqo New Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.