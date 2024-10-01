Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 385,600 James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 385,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of James Hardie Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

JHX opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $991.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 12.78%. James Hardie Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

