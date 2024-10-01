Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 503,500 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 503,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,626,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of Brixmor Property Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRX. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 524,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,836 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,209 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 89,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

