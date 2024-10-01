Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 200,370 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,370 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 16,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,367.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,058 shares of company stock worth $4,018,188 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

CPRX opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

