Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,464,024 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $13,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 943,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Live Group by 984.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,040.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,040.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,817 shares of company stock worth $2,327,591.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Liberty Live Group stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter.

Liberty Live Group Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.