Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 485,082 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $13,363,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $14,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $7,003,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,523,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.56. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.29. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

