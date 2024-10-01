Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $10.09 Million Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 411.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 597,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,933 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after buying an additional 62,201 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 272,309 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 51,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BAND. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Bandwidth Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BAND stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $472.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $73,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,135.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,294 shares of company stock worth $185,855. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

(Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.