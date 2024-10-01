Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $14.36 Million Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 81,209 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,039,287,000 after acquiring an additional 221,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Atlassian by 8.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,803,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Atlassian by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,399,000 after purchasing an additional 144,117 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,059,000 after buying an additional 130,253 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $158.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.53.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $1,482,143.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,928,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $1,482,143.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,928,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,211 shares of company stock worth $38,706,904. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.