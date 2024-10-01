Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 71,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Westlake by 8,400.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 66.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Westlake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $150.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $112.77 and a 52-week high of $162.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Westlake’s payout ratio is 105.53%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

