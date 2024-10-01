Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 7,310 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 287,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,311,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,124,000 after purchasing an additional 57,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,931,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,568.58 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,562.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,556.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.