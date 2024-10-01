Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 217,968 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,968 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APGE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,338,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,857,000 after purchasing an additional 45,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 60.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,173,000 after acquiring an additional 705,795 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,591,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,170,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after acquiring an additional 399,646 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Therapeutics

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,084,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,624,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,268,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,084,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,995 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,774 in the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APGE opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.74.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

