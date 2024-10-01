Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 404,100 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 404,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after buying an additional 36,395 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

