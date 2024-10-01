PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ATB Capital raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.20.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.68. 225,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,096. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$21.22 and a 52-week high of C$28.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.79.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of C$135.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9572503 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

