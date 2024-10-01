Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.67

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 117797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRMW

Primo Water Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.