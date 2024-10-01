Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,187,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 440% from the previous session’s volume of 219,654 shares.The stock last traded at $18.77 and had previously closed at $18.81.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,442,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,522,000 after acquiring an additional 71,958 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 109,322 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 980,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 67,837 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 702,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 635,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

