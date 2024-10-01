PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Down 7.3%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.15 and last traded at $74.29. Approximately 184,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 589,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRCT. Bank of America raised their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $2,062,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,880.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $2,062,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,880.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,016,102.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,248,849.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,892 shares of company stock valued at $12,134,665. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,651,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 349,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 71,930 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 144.5% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 38,013 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

