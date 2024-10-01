ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.73

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $11.93. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 9,293,959 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOIL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

