Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Down 5%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 18,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 209,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

The company has a market cap of $911.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 189,227 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

